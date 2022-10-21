A school in Rugby has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town.

Rugby Free Secondary School will put the money towards new books for the school library.

Rugby Free Secondary School has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in the town. Photo supplied

Samirah Roberts, Headteacher from Rugby Free Secondary School, said: “Thank you very much to Gayner and the team at Amazon for this donation.

"We’re passionate about the development of our pupils and work hard to provide them with every opportunity for success.”

Gayner Coulson, site leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: “Rugby Free Secondary School provides a great learning environment for pupils in our community, and we’re pleased to support everyone at the school with this donation.”