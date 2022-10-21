School in Rugby gets donation from the town's Amazon site
The school will be using the donated money to buy some new books for its library
Samirah Roberts, Headteacher from Rugby Free Secondary School, said: “Thank you very much to Gayner and the team at Amazon for this donation.
"We’re passionate about the development of our pupils and work hard to provide them with every opportunity for success.”
Gayner Coulson, site leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: “Rugby Free Secondary School provides a great learning environment for pupils in our community, and we’re pleased to support everyone at the school with this donation.”
The donation to Rugby Free Secondary School was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.