School in Warwick forced to shut after travellers break onto site - but exams are still going ahead

Scheduled GCSE and A-level exams are still going ahead at the school

A school in Warwick has been forced to close today (Friday May 19) after a group of travellers broke onto the school site.

Last night (May 18), Myton School sent out a message stating the site would be closed to all pupils – except those taking exams in Year 11, 12 and 13.

Myton School, Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

A group of travellers set up camp on the school’s playing fields and the school says it is working with Warwickshire Police, bailiffs and a security firm to remove them.

On the Myton School website headteacher Andy Perry issued a statement and praised pupils who sat their exams this morning.

He said: “As you will be aware we have had to close the school today as we have travellers parked on the school site.

"Students sitting external exams have been able to come into school to take these and my thanks to all the staff who have made sure that this was possible.

"Thank you also to the students taking their exams today. The morning of an exam is already a nerve-wracking time, and they have handled the disruption brilliantly.

"I am sorry that they were put in such a position.

"Unfortunately, we did have to close the school today to all other students, and I also apologise for the inconvenience and disruption that this will have caused.

"We are working with the Police, bailiffs and private security to move the travellers as quickly as possible.