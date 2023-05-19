Young Rainbows to stage Night at the Museum-style sleepover for Warwick-based charity

The cause is also close to event organiser and Rainbow Guider Julie Brown’s heart

A sleepover with a difference in Warwick will raise funds for a local children’s charity next month when youngsters re-enact the movie A Night At The Museum.

Members and leaders of the 10th Leamington St Marks Rainbows will be camping out in Warwick’s Market Hall Museum in aid of Molly Ollys which supports children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

From left - Gill Eyers-Hunt, Moira Allen-Donald, Rachel Ollerenshaw, Eva Brown (young leader), Julie Brown and Sophie Glennon-Brown with members of the Rainbows. Photo supplied

It is a cause particularly poignant for event organiser and Rainbow Guider Julie Brown whose 14-year-old granddaughter Eva lives with a life-limiting congenital heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

This occurs when parts of the left side of the heart do not develop properly.

She said: “My beautiful granddaughter, who is now a Young Leader at St Marks Rainbows, will be taking an active part in the sleepover although she has a life- limiting Illness herself, despite undergoing major surgery.

“We hope, as a family-run unit, we can raise funds to give children like Eva a wish. These children go through so much in their young lives, they are so brave.

From left - Moira Allen-Donald, Gill Eyers-Hunt, Julie Brown, Rachel Ollerenshaw, Sophie Glennon-Brown and Eva Brown with members of the Rainbows. Photo supplied

“The whole theme around it is Night at the Museum and about being brave.

"They are all aware of what the charity does and they know that by them being brave they are going to be raising funds to help other children get through their treatment.”

Eva’s mum Tammy added: “Eva had a 66 per cent survival rate at birth and has undergone three major heart surgeries although this does not correct her condition but gave her a chance at life.

"Eva will require a heart transplant when her body can no longer cope. She is our true inspiration on how she copes despite struggling daily.

Eva Brown with grandma Julie Brown. Photo supplied

"Every birthday and milestone she has reached is something we never thought we would have and we cherish every moment of them.”

Around 16 children, some as young as four, will enjoy pizza, an animated movie and a quiz before settling down for the night, supervised by seven Rainbow leaders, at the museum, in Market Place, on June 23.

Warwick-based Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marked its tenth anniversary last year.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “What a great idea. The first sleepover fundraiser for Molly Ollys and quite a big deal for some of the children who haven’t been on any sleepovers previously.

“Thank you to all of them and all the Rainbow leaders for their support. These children are the same age as Molly when she was undergoing treatment for cancer so it is particularly poignant.

“There are so many children out there at the moment that need our support so this fundraising is very welcome as the cost of wishes has risen and we have once again seen a huge increase in the number of wishes received. So please support if you are able. Thank you.”