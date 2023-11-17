School in Warwick helps local children with special needs learn to sing and dance with workshops

The event was part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Warwick-based company Widgit.

A school in Warwick has helped local children with special needs learn to sing and dance with a series of workshops.

Evergreen School hosted the workshops on November 15 and 16, which gave a group of children with special needs the chance to perform in front of parents, carers and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

The symbols and imagery designed by Widgit specifically for the Evergreen School workshops explained key words and phrases in a visual way, such as ‘sing’, ‘twist’ and ‘jump’, helping those children with communication needs to learn the lyrics and moves for their dance routines.

Lisa Cleveley, head of my language and literacy at Evergreen School, said: “Communication is essential for children who struggle with speech and language as it allows them to express their feelings and emotions and become more independent as they grow.

“The symbols Widgit has created for the school helped to give every child a voice and I know how excited the pupils were to put on a show for our local dignitary, and be shared with their families and peers.”

Evergreen School in Warwick hosted a series of music and dance workshops, which gave a group of children with special needs the chance to perform in front of parents, carers and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire. Photo by Adam Shaw

The sensory workshops run at the school gave pupils with additional needs the opportunity to learn new song lyrics, stories and dance choreographies using symbols to visually illustrate moves such as ‘squeeze and explode’ and ‘rainbow’, with the help of creative arts not-for-profit organisation Spectrum Community Arts.

In addition, Widgit created symbolised signage to help children navigate their way around the school independently and a communication board in the playground which includes symbols such as ‘be kind’ to encourage pupils to make friends and play safely.

Sue White, senior education specialist at Widgit, said: “We wanted to celebrate our 40th anniversary by giving back to Warwick, the community where our success began, and where we are still based.