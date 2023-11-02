The pole stands six foot tall once planted, made from recycled materials, it conveys a message “May Peace Prevail on Earth”, this can be translated into seven other languages depending on the nationality of the school’s children.

Schools in and around Leamington are being invited to apply for a ‘Peace Pole’.

To support schools with their peace education curriculum, The Rotary Club is offering the opportunity for all schools in Leamington and the surrounding area to obtain a Peace Pole.

The Peace Pole installed at Campion School in Leamington. Photo supplied

The Peace Pole has been accepted by the United Nations as an international symbol of peace.

At the moment there are four poles available.

Poles have already been planted at Campion School, Sydenham and Radford Semele primary schools.

The Peace Pole installed at Sydenham Primary School in Leamington. Photo supplied

Thanks to Warwick Rotary Club, six have been planted at schools in Warwick, and Kenilworth Rotary Club is supporting schools in Kenilworth.

Throughout the Midlands more than 70 poles have already been planted in schools and communities and more are being planned.

Local Rotarian Margaret Morley said: “Peace Poles stand as a memorial to peace. It is the aim of Rotary to provide all schools with a Peace Pole as it also serves many other purposes.

"Poles can become the focal point of an outside area within the school to create an area of tranquility/reflection.

"Somewhere young people can just go and relax, reflect so important for their mental well-being.

"Many schools have created peace gardens around their pole which can promote so many environmental projects, encourage gardening skills, and inspire creativity.”

“All we ask of schools is to give us a report on how they would see a pole being of benefit to their school and how it would play a part in their peace education programme and enhance the mental well-being of young people. We do ask them if they are willing to contribute £35 towards postage and packing as this then helps us to provide more poles for schools.”