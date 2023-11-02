Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Schools in and around Leamington invited to apply for a 'Peace Pole'

The pole stands six foot tall once planted, made from recycled materials, it conveys a message “May Peace Prevail on Earth”, this can be translated into seven other languages depending on the nationality of the school’s children.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Schools in and around Leamington are being invited to apply for a ‘Peace Pole’.

Read More
Performers taking to the stage for special shows in memory of much-loved Warwick...

To support schools with their peace education curriculum, The Rotary Club is offering the opportunity for all schools in Leamington and the surrounding area to obtain a Peace Pole.

The Peace Pole installed at Campion School in Leamington. Photo suppliedThe Peace Pole installed at Campion School in Leamington. Photo supplied
The Peace Pole installed at Campion School in Leamington. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The Peace Pole has been accepted by the United Nations as an international symbol of peace.

The pole stands six foot tall once planted, made from recycled materials, it conveys a message “May Peace Prevail on Earth”, this can be translated into seven other languages depending on the nationality of the school’s children.

At the moment there are four poles available.

Poles have already been planted at Campion School, Sydenham and Radford Semele primary schools.

The Peace Pole installed at Sydenham Primary School in Leamington. Photo suppliedThe Peace Pole installed at Sydenham Primary School in Leamington. Photo supplied
The Peace Pole installed at Sydenham Primary School in Leamington. Photo supplied

Thanks to Warwick Rotary Club, six have been planted at schools in Warwick, and Kenilworth Rotary Club is supporting schools in Kenilworth.

Throughout the Midlands more than 70 poles have already been planted in schools and communities and more are being planned.

Local Rotarian Margaret Morley said: “Peace Poles stand as a memorial to peace. It is the aim of Rotary to provide all schools with a Peace Pole as it also serves many other purposes.

"Poles can become the focal point of an outside area within the school to create an area of tranquility/reflection.

"Somewhere young people can just go and relax, reflect so important for their mental well-being.

"Many schools have created peace gardens around their pole which can promote so many environmental projects, encourage gardening skills, and inspire creativity.”

“All we ask of schools is to give us a report on how they would see a pole being of benefit to their school and how it would play a part in their peace education programme and enhance the mental well-being of young people. We do ask them if they are willing to contribute £35 towards postage and packing as this then helps us to provide more poles for schools.”

For more information, to apply for a Peace Pole or donate to the project, email Margaret on: [email protected]

Related topics:SchoolsThe Rotary ClubLeamington