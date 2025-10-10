Science meats food: Gourmet burger brand set to open in Leamington

A gourmet burger brand which is known for its ‘science-style’ approach is set to open in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRGR Lab, which has its flagship site in Coventry, is set to open its new site in the former Birtelli’s pizza takeway in Clarendon Avenue later this month.

Speaking about picking Leamington as a location, co-founder Hassan Patel, said: “Leamington has an incredible mix of energy, culture, and a growing food scene that perfectly aligns with our brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new BRGR Lab site in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire World

"We wanted to bring something different – an experimental, flavour-first burger experience – to a town that appreciates quality and creativity.

"It’s also ideally located to serve both students and professionals who are always looking for something new and exciting to try.”

The BRGR Lab brand was launched in November 2020 during the Covid-19 and uses science influences.

Hassan said: “BRGR Lab was created from a simple idea: what if burgers could be built with the precision of science and the passion of street food?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started in Coventry with a mission to experiment with flavours, textures, and techniques – and it took off.

“One of the partners has a degree on pharmaceutical chemistry and I have a background of business and marketing.

"We created an offering which wasn't available in Coventry and the flavours we put together were a great hit amongst locals.”

Work is currently take place at the new Leamington site, and Hassan hopes, if all goes to plan, it will open on October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once BRGR Lab has officially launched in Leamington, the opening times will be 11.30am to 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday and 3.30pm to 2.30am on Friday to Saturday.

"We have hit a few snags on the way, which has delayed our opening – we initially planned to open last month,” aid Hassan.

“We’re targeting an official opening date of October 22, pending the final fit-out and inspections. We’ll announce the confirmed date on our social channels very soon.”

Nearly five years after launching the business, BRGR Lab has expanded across the Midlands and soon abroad.

Hassan added: "We started the franchising journey last year and now, Leamington marks another major step in our expansion – taking us to five BRGR Lab sites across the Midlands – with Enfield and Ilford opening soon.

"We have more in the pipeline as we continue to grow our footprint across the UK.

"We are also close to opening our first international site in Qatar, where we have opted to take presence in one of the busiest shopping malls in the country.”