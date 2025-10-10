Science meats food: Gourmet burger brand set to open in Leamington
BRGR Lab, which has its flagship site in Coventry, is set to open its new site in the former Birtelli’s pizza takeway in Clarendon Avenue later this month.
Speaking about picking Leamington as a location, co-founder Hassan Patel, said: “Leamington has an incredible mix of energy, culture, and a growing food scene that perfectly aligns with our brand.
"We wanted to bring something different – an experimental, flavour-first burger experience – to a town that appreciates quality and creativity.
"It’s also ideally located to serve both students and professionals who are always looking for something new and exciting to try.”
The BRGR Lab brand was launched in November 2020 during the Covid-19 and uses science influences.
Hassan said: “BRGR Lab was created from a simple idea: what if burgers could be built with the precision of science and the passion of street food?
"We started in Coventry with a mission to experiment with flavours, textures, and techniques – and it took off.
“One of the partners has a degree on pharmaceutical chemistry and I have a background of business and marketing.
"We created an offering which wasn't available in Coventry and the flavours we put together were a great hit amongst locals.”
Work is currently take place at the new Leamington site, and Hassan hopes, if all goes to plan, it will open on October 22.
Once BRGR Lab has officially launched in Leamington, the opening times will be 11.30am to 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday and 3.30pm to 2.30am on Friday to Saturday.