Scouts hold exhibition at 'one of world's smallest art galleries' in Leamington

The 12th Leamington Scouts, who meet in nearby Trinity Street, recently installed the latest exhibition at Art Box, which is the red telephone box at Christchurch Gardens in the town centre.

The 12th Leamington Scouts, who meet in nearby Trinity Street, recently installed the latest exhibition at Art Box, which is the red telephone box at Christchurch Gardens in the town centre.

Scouts in Leamington are the latest group of youngsters to install an exhibition at one of the world’s smallest art galleries in the town centre.

The 12th Leamington Scouts, who meet in nearby Trinity Street, recently installed the latest exhibition at Art Box, which is the red telephone box at Christchurch Gardens in the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The troop has also been thinking about mental health and how they can look after their own and other’s wellbeing.

Their bunting includes positive messages which they hope will brighten the day for visitors to the exhibition.

Details of this and other exhibitions can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArtBoxLeam