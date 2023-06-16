The green-fingered efforts of plot holders will come under the judges’ horticultural scrutiny once again.

The search is on to find this year’s ‘best kept allotments’ in Warwick.

The annual ‘allotments judging day’ will be coming round again on Saturday June 24, where the green-fingered efforts of plot holders on the Percy Estate, Cape Housing, Railwayside and Canalside sites will come under the judges’ horticultural scrutiny.

The annual allotment competition will be returning. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up for grabs are first, second and third place awards plus best newcomer for each site – these are then reviewed to find the ‘best plot’ overall and the ‘best newcomer’ overall.

Criteria the judges use as they tour the allotments include overall impression of the plot, weed control and tidiness, range and quality of fruit and vegetables, any special features and environmental impact/sustainability.

Points are given for all these categories and the winners announced the following week via the Town Council website.

Award winner’s trophies and certificates will be awarded at the Warwick Town Council Allotments AGM on September 4 at the Court House on Jury Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katherine Geddes, administrator of Warwick Town Council’s allotments, said: “The judges are looking forward to a sunny tour of the allotment sites, meeting plot holders and seeing what brilliant produce and plants have been grown this year.”

The Town Council runs two allotment sites in Warwick – Cape Housing and Railwayside – both just off Cape Road.

The Percy Estate and Canalside sites are self-managed by their own committees.