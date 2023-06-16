Warwick Thai Festival teams up with charity for another event in the town

The annual event will be returning to the racecourse next month.

The Warwick Thai Festival organisers have teamed up with a local charity to hold another event in the town.

The annual Thai Festival is set to return on July 8 and July 9 at Warwick Racecourse.

The Warwick Thai Festival will be returning in July. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick Rotary Club and partners Magic of Thailand will be bringing the sights and sounds of the orient to Warwick, filling the racecourse with food stalls, dancers, musicians and monks.

The festival is open from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are on sale for £5 in advance via www.skiddle.com and they will also be available on the gate on the day. Children can enter the event for free.

On the Sunday evening, Warwick-based charity Safeline will also be hosting “The Lady boys” Geri Love, TK Kiss Kiss & Vivian, at Ronnies of Warwick in Jury Street.

The Warwick Thai Festival will be returning in July. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will run from 6pm to 9.30pm and all money raised on the night will go to the charity.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “There will be a night of music, song, and laughter as these talented performers take the stage.

"With their stunning costumes, incredible choreography, and amazing vocals, “The Lady boys” are sure to leave you in awe.”

Tickets cost £15 and are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/safeline-presents-the-lady-boys-geri-love-tk-kiss-kiss-vivian-tickets-651638768097

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival follows a trusted format with Buddhist Monks starting the day with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be presentations of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations, and plenty of stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will be helping with parking on the day.

Warwick Rotary has organised an annual Thai festival since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 and continues to send aid to the Thai people and other disaster areas.

Rotary proceeds go to charitable causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement