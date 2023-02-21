Second date added for snooker night fundraiser with legend Steve Davis at Warwick restaurant

The second event will also be raising money for the Warwick-based charity.

A second date has been added for a snooker night fundraiser with legend Steve Davis at a restaurant in Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick Spice, in Smith Street, are raising money for Warwick-based children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Steve David OBE with one of his trophies. Photo supplied

An ‘Evening With Steve Davis OBE’, will offer diners the chance to enjoy an audience with the snooker legend, who returns to the restaurant for the third time.

The first event will take place on March 14 and now the restaurant has added another event on March 15 – also in aid of Molly Ollys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “The interest in ‘An Evening with Steve Davis’ has been fantastic and we’re delighted Warwick Spice is hoping to put on another evening to accommodate more people.

"The money raised from both evenings will help us to keep on emotionally supporting children with life-threatening illnesses across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Times are challenging for charities at the moment with the cost of living crisis affecting most people’s pockets so it’s wonderful that it’s proved such a success.”

Tickets are also on sale for Warwick Spice’s event on March 1, when singer Gary Glenn will perform.

For information and tickets for all the events, go to: https://www.warwickspice.co.uk/