Second weekend of Warwick’s historic Mop fair taking place this weekend - here's the opening times and road closures

The Runaway Mop fair will be taking place in Warwick this weekend. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The second weekend of Warwick’s historic Mop fair, which is called the Runaway Mop, will be taking place this weekend.

Last weekend saw the return of the first weekend of the annual Mop fair to Warwick town centre.

The event traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

The Runaway Mop will take place from 5pm to 10pm on Friday October 24 and from noon to 10pm on Saturday October 25.

Road closures and car park closures

Like the previous weekend of the Mop fair, there will also be some road closures and car park closures this weekend.

The below information is what has been provided on Warwick District Council’s website.

Hampton Road car park closure

The car park will be closed to all vehicles including camper vans from 7am on Sunday October 12 to 12pm on Sunday October 26.

Permit holders will be able to park in near by Bread and Meat Close car park and the Vittle Close car park.

New Street car park closure

New Street car park will be closed from 4.45pm on Thursday October 23 to 11.59am on Sunday October 26.

Alternative parking may be found at nearby West Rock car park.

Road closures

Road closures will be in place from 4.45pm on Thursday October 23 to 11.59am on Sunday October 26.

The following roads will be closed:

Brook Street

Market Place

Market Street – except for egress from the bus station and car park

New Bridge

New Street

Old Square

Puckering’s Lane – except for egress to the bus station and car park

Swan Street

The Holloway