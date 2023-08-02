Second World War cap fixed at Leamington repair cafe's fifth anniversary event

The Repair Café started in July 2018 - five years ago - and its volunteers have now repaired more than 1,200 since

One of the Leamington Repair Café’s most unusual jobs was carried out on the fifth anniversary of the monthly community event.

Helen Kenworthy brought in her great uncle Jack’s army cap which he wore during the Second World War.

Jack served in special operations during the war.

Satinder Baines [left] explaining the repair on Helen Kenworthy's great uncle’s army cap. Picture supplied.

He rode a bicycle, moped and motor bike as part of his work.

He was injured and walked with a limp for the rest of his life.

When her Grandma was clearing his house she gave the cap to Helen, who has fond memories of Jack.

The badge had become loose and she was worried it might fall off.

Repairer Satinder Baines managed to stabilise it and now it will go on display in Helen’s home alongside her grandad’s naval cap.

The Repair Café started in July 2018 and its volunteers have now repaired 1,235 items.

Many of these items have been saved from landfill.

From hoovers to lamps, and from strimmers to sewing machines, their use has been prolonged.

As well as these household essentials there have been less common things like a honey extractor, a table tennis table and a snoring toy pig which required three different repairers to get it working again.

The next Repair Café at the Sydni Centre in Sydenham on Saturday August 5 from 11am to 2pm.

Repairs are free but donations towards running costs are very welcome.