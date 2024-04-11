Section of footpath in Kenilworth's Abbey Fields is set to close for just over a week

A section of footpath in Abbey Fields in Kenilworth is set to close for just over a week. Photo by Google Streetview

Warwick District Council has announced that the section of footpath between the construction site for the new Abbey Fields Swimming Pools and the lake in Abbey Fields will be closed from Monday April 15 to Friday April 26.

This is so a replacement path can be made to improve access for park users while the building work for the new swimming facilities is taking place.

While the footpath work is taking place it will not be possible to cross Abbey Fields directly via the duck feeding station to and from Abbey Hill, Castle Farm, Abbey End, Castle Hill and the High Street.

The temporary toilets will also be closed on these dates.