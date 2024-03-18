Work starts on redevelopment of Abbey Fields swimming pool in Kenilworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The redevelopment of the swimming pools at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth restarted today (Monday March 18).
Warwick District Council’s contractor Kier Construction is now on site to begin preparation work for the two-year build.
Last January the discovery of extensive medieval remains on the development site brought the project to a halt.
WDC has since decided to press on with the project to replace the old swimming pool at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth despite the overall cost of the work rising by about £10 million from an originally quoted contractor cost of £12.5 million to £22 million.
When Kier first offered a revised figure for the work – based on the effects of high inflation on the construction industry and the detailed new specifications and redesigns required for the council – WDC’s project team actually considered scrapping the project before the new cost was renegotiated.
There then followed a lengthy process of revising the building designs to provide a protective raft over the archaeological findings.
Approval was then sought from members of Warwick District Council’s Cabinet and group leaders on a new contract and price with the main developer to build the new facility comprising two swimming pools with adjoining sun deck and café.
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Leisure at Warwick District Council said: “This is a landmark moment on a long and difficult journey.
"I am therefore delighted to see our contractors on site and work progressing to provide Kenilworth and the wider district with the additional swimming facilities required to meet the needs of a growing population, with the benefits of being accessible to all including those with profound disabilities.”
Tony Shenton, regional director for Kier Construction in the Eastern and Midlands, said: “We are pleased that, following close collaboration with the Council, we have agreed a design for the Abbey Fields swimming pool project which protects the artefacts found on site.
"We look forward to creating this community asset and providing residents with high quality leisure facilities that will be enjoyed for
generations to come”.