See military tanks in Leamington town centre as part of Armed Forces Day event

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:41 BST
Real tanks will be on display at Warwick District Council’s Armed Forces Day Community Event in Leamington next Saturday (June 28).

A Challenger 1 tank plus a Scimitar 1, Scimitar 2 and Scorpion tank will be parked on Dormer Place and the road will be closed between 8am and 4pm to allow the public to get close to the impressive military vehicles.

Most Popular

The event, which takes place at the Pump Room Gardens nearby, will run from 11am to 3pm serves as the council’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to current and former serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is completely free, with activities, information, performances and displays aimed at families, individuals, military enthusiasts and current and former serving members of the Armed Forces.

A Challenger 1 tank. Credit: Warwick District Council.placeholder image
A Challenger 1 tank. Credit: Warwick District Council.
placeholder image
Read More
Leamington Peace Festival returns under its new name today

One of the highlights of the event will be a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster which is expected to take place around 1.45pm.

For more information visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/armedforcesday

Related topics:LeamingtonArmed ForcesWarwick District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice