See military tanks in Leamington town centre as part of Armed Forces Day event

Real tanks will be on display at Warwick District Council’s Armed Forces Day Community Event in Leamington next Saturday (June 28).

A Challenger 1 tank plus a Scimitar 1, Scimitar 2 and Scorpion tank will be parked on Dormer Place and the road will be closed between 8am and 4pm to allow the public to get close to the impressive military vehicles.

The event, which takes place at the Pump Room Gardens nearby, will run from 11am to 3pm serves as the council’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to current and former serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.

The event is completely free, with activities, information, performances and displays aimed at families, individuals, military enthusiasts and current and former serving members of the Armed Forces.

A Challenger 1 tank. Credit: Warwick District Council.

One of the highlights of the event will be a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster which is expected to take place around 1.45pm.

For more information visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/armedforcesday