Sentimentally valuable plant pots stolen from the grave of Leamington boy Rowan Fitzgerald who died in bus crash

A Leamington family are highlighting the emotional damage that can be caused when people steal personal items from graves after becoming victims to such type of theft.

Last week, between Tuesday and Friday August 15 and 18, two plant pots with great sentimental value were stolen from the grave of seven-year-old Rowan Fitzgerald.

The pots, shaped like VW camper vans and painted in the blue and white of Coventry City FC, had been placed at ‘Rowan’s Garden’ in Leamington Cemetery in tribute to Sky Blues fan Rowan who was killed when the bus he was a passenger on while travelling back from a match crashed into a supermarket in the city centre on October 3 2015.

FILE PICTURE - Rowan Fitzgerald. Courtesy of South West News Service.

Other pots of the same type have been stolen from the nearby grave of Rowan’s uncle John Wilson who died died about six years ago.

Rowan’s grandfather Liam Fitzgerald, of Lillington, who regularly tends to Rowan’s Garden with his wife Barbara, said: “We wanted to highlight how awful this is.

"Maybe the people who stole the pots will have a conscience and return them but we doubt it.