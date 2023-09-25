Register
Series of autumn markets coming to Leamington - with the first happening this weekend

There will be more than 70 stalls.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
A series of autumn markets will be coming to Leamington - with the first happening this weekend. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography
A series of autumn markets will be coming to Leamington - with the first happening this weekend. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

A series of autumn markets will be coming to Leamington - with the first happening this weekend.

The weekly markets will see more than 70 stalls showcasing of local arts, crafts, produce and street food on the Parade in Leamington.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “These events not only promote local talent and entrepreneurship but also supports the local economy.

"By showcasing the best of what the region has to offer, the Leamington Autumn Markets encourage visitors to discover and appreciate the rich cultural heritage and creativity found within the community.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Warwick District Council to bring these markets to Leamington.”

The markets will run every Sunday in October from 10am until 5pm, with the Christmas markets beginning in November.

Road closures are in place on The Parade every Sunday from midnight until 11pm. Local businesses will be diverted.

For more information, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

