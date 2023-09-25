Warwick District Council meetings to move to new location while renovations take place at Leamington Town Hall

It is anticipated that committee meetings will return to the town hall in Autumn 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

District council meetings will be moving to a new location while renovations are taking place in Leamington Town Hall.

Work is set to start at the town hall next month on the Future High Street funded renovations and while it takes place Warwick District Council’s Cabinet, Council and Committee meetings will be temporarily relocating to Shire Hall in Warwick.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is due to hold Warwick District Council meetings while renovations take place at Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Mike Baker

Advertisement

Advertisement

The works, which will see the landmark building turned into a ‘creative hub’ for the town’s Creative Quarter, will render the building inaccessible for meetings and events, including the Council Chamber.

All scheduled meetings due to take place from October 2023 will now be held in Warwick.

Though the meetings cannot be broadcast live from this location, a recording of the meeting will be uploaded to Warwick District Council’s YouTube channel as soon as possible afterwards.

Councillor Ian Davison, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “It’s exciting to see that the building work is starting at the Town Hall to create a Creative Hub in such a central Leamington location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Warwickshire County Council for being so accommodating and providing us with a suitable location that is accessible to our residents.”

Councillor Sidney Syson, chairman of Warwick District Council, added: “We welcome the use of the County Council’s facilities for this interim period. They are purpose built for committee meetings and ensure that the public can still attend our meetings in-person should they wish to.”