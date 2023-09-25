He is the longest-serving staff member at the college.

A tutor and technician who has played a leading role in the development of animal welfare at Moreton Morrell College has been celebrating four decades of service.

Brian Morgan, aged 75, from Wellesbourne, joined the college in 1983 and has been a lecturer in the animal welfare department at the college since 1989.

He is the longest-serving staff member at Moreton Morrell College, which is part of college group WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and staff joined together to recognise his 40 years working at the college as the academic year got underway.

WCG CEO Angela Joyce and Moreton Morrell College Director Louise Ball presented Brian with an award recognising his time at the college, with staff having the chance to share memories of working with Brian at the college, some of whom were taught by Brian during their time as students.

Brian joined the college in September 1983, after managing a large dairy farm in Somerset, as an instructor in farm skills, teaching students on the newly formed Youth Training Scheme as well as on full-time courses.

He became a lecturer in the animal welfare, agriculture and equine department in 1989 and has played a key role in developing the practical facilities for the department, transforming what were then redundant farm buildings into a thriving department.

Brian, who has completed 167 continuous professional development courses during his time at the college, still works part-time in the department.

Brian, reflecting on his 40 years at the college, said: “Seeing students develop over the years has been incredibly rewarding, particularly when they have returned as lecturers or gone on to hold high-profile positions in the land-based sector.

“My job here started with a chance phone call from a friend who was a lecturer at the college at the time.

"He told me about the position, and after a successful interview I took a leap of faith and joined, and I’m still here 40 years later.

“I’ve worked with some fantastic people through the years and it was lovely to see some of them at the celebratory event.

“Of course, the college has developed a lot through the years, and the students have changed a lot as well.

"We’ve seen student numbers grow but also physical changes across the site, one being the animal welfare centre.

“While I'm not ready to retire completely, I am considering reducing my hours. I'm 75 now, and my wife thinks it might be time to slow down.

"But so long as I can contribute and find joy in my work, I'm happy to continue.

“I’d like to thank my wife Ruth for her support, especially when there has been an emergency at the weekends.

“I've invested so much in this place, from the students and animal welfare, to the trees and the hedges, that I don't think I'll ever completely leave.”

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, said: “On behalf of everyone at the college group I would like to thank Brian for his 40 years of service.

"In particular his commitment to supporting the growth and development of the animal welfare department at the college.

“Brian has a true passion for seeing young people succeed, for Moreton Morrell college and for the importance of rural skills.”

“It is an amazing achievement to give 40 years of service.

"Current and former students often mention Brian to me when they reflect positively about their time at Moreton Morrell College.