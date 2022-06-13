Service held in Leamington to mark 40th anniversary of Falklands War

A service was held in Leamington on Sunday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War and to remember those servicemen and women who died in the confilct and in others wars over the years.

The event, organised by the Leamington Spa Branch of the Royal British Legion, was held at the war memorial in Euston Place and attended by representatives from various armed forces organisations and dignitaries including Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western, who laid wreaths at the memorial.

Hymns and other songs including the national anthem were sang and played by The Two Castles Male Voice Choir and Royal Spa Brass and the service was lead by Leamington vicar Reverend Christopher Wilson.

The service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of The Falklands War and those who died in the conflict in Leamington. Photo by Allan Jennings.

Flags were also flown at half mast at buildings around the town including Leamington Town Hall.

The Falklands War was a short undeclared war between Argentina and Britain over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands in 1982.

The conflict lasted 74 days and cost over 900 lives (649 Argentinian, 255 British and three Falkland Islanders).

One of those who died was Chief Petty Officer Kevin Sullivan, who lived in Leamington for a time and was a former Whitnash Primary and Aylesford School pupil.

He was killed during the attack on HMS Sheffield on May 4 1982. He was 35.

