Service to remember Warwickshire road traffic victims to take place in Warwick

A service to remember Warwickshire road traffic victims will take place in Warwick on Sunday (November 17).

The service will take place at The Old Shire Hall from 11am – the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The one hour service is open to everyone, and offers an opportunity to gather together to personally remember a loved one, friend or relative and to collectively show commitment and support for safer roads in Warwickshire.

Faith leaders, civic leaders, representatives from the emergency services and key road safety partners have also been invited.

The service will be led by National Police Chaplain Matthew Hopley with songs throughout from the BIG SING Choir.

The event will include the lighting of a candle of remembrance and there will be the opportunity for the congregation to place a leaf to represent their loved one or a photograph on the memorial tree.

There will also be readings from two people directly affected by road traffic collisions who have bravely come forward to share their personal experiences of the ‘ripple’ effects of a collision and how it has affected their lives in the years that followed.

This will be followed with a poem read by Jami Blythe from the road safety charity Brake.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “The annual service on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims has become a poignant opportunity each year to come together and remember all those who have lost their lives on our county’s roads, or who have been affected by a serious injury collision.

"It allows the whole community to show support and solidarity for those left behind to deal with the consequences.

“It also acts as a reminder to us that all deaths and injuries on our roads can be prevented and that we all have a responsibility to use the highway network safely.

"Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has set a target of halving all road casualties in the county by 2030 and, ultimately, we want to get to a position where no-one has to suffer the devastating consequences of a loss or serious injury.

"By gathering together with those directly affected by collisions, as road safety partners we can reaffirm our collective desire to make a better future for all road users.”