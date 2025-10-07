Seven homes proposed for shut-down village abattoir site in Warwickshire

Plans to demolish a village abattoir closed down by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and replace it with seven homes have been submitted to North Warwickshire Borough Council.

T&S Abattoir took over the former butcher’s shop in Ansley Lane in Arley and upset neighbours over its practices with covert footage taken by animal rights activists.

It was shut down by the FSA in May 2025 on “animal welfare grounds”.

T&S Abattoir took over the former butcher’s shop in Ansley Lane in Arley and upset neighbours over its practices with covert footage taken by animal rights activists. (Image: Google).

In June 2025, the council refused retrospective permission for works to intensify the use of the site with the authority’s report suggesting more than 10 times the volume of animals had been slaughtered there each year following a takeover by Dr Arhfat Ahmed’s T & S Investment Group in 2023.

Companies House records show that the firm behind that retrospective application declared itself as dormant when filing its latest set of accounts up to the end of July 2024.

This new application for seven homes – six four-bedroom homes with accommodation in the roof space and one bungalow – has been filed by Birmingham-based Architecture and Interior Design Limited, the firm of Gulraiz Siddique, the man who represented Dr Arhfat at the previous planning meeting.

Four of the homes would be semi-detached with two others and the bungalow being detached.

The proposals were highlighted during this week’s meeting of North Warwickshire’s planning and development board, the panel of councillors who decide major planning applications, with Mr Siddique addressing elected members via Microsoft Teams.

“We were previously involved with this site, as people are aware,” he said.

“The client has pushed it forward to a developer. We had a pre-application with Jeff Brown (the council’s head of development control) on two occasions where we looked at the overall massing, the location of the road and the overall layout of the site.

“During that, we negotiated the front properties being set slightly lower down in relation to the properties to the rear.

“We are trying to keep the local principle architecture but at this point, with the outline application, we are looking at the location of the buildings and massing.”

He added that a noise study and road safety audit were underway, describing the houses as three-bedroomed with a study.

Mr Siddique added: “The client has asked us to look at the application to make sure the local community is happy with it and that it ticks all the boxes for councillors, to make sure we are providing a much-needed residential scheme within the area on a smaller scale.”

The council’s report noted that the process of consulting with statutory bodies had yet to be completed and as such, no recommendations on granting or refusing permission were made.

It added that “consideration will initially need to be afforded to whether the principle of residential development on this site is policy compliant”.

Councillor Dave Parsons (Lab, Polesworth East) noted the advice for committee members to conduct a site visit, describing that as “an excellent recommendation”. It was unanimously accepted by the board members present without further comment.