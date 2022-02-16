Seven-year-old Harbury boy gets creative to help charities

A seven-year-old boy from Harbury has been using his creative skills to help raise money for charities.

Noah-jake Bowell has been making bird feeders and selling them to help raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital and Young at Heart, which supports families of children who have heart conditions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is not the first time the youngster has been involved with fundraising - for the last couple of years he and his family have collected donations for the family room at the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Left shows: Noah-jake Bowell hiding his heart decorations. Right shows some of the decorations and the bird feeders he has been making. Photos supplied

They wanted to do something for the parents of the children who on the ward after they found themselves in the same situation with their daughter Delilah-Grace Bowell.

Michelle Lawley, Noah-jake's mum, said: "He loves his birds and he did this last year for heart week so asked if he could do again.

"We have put posters around Harbury and also posted on Facebook. "

As well as making bird feeders Noah-Jake has also been making heart decorations, which he has been hiding around the village.

Noah-jake with his sister Delilah-grace. Photo supplied

Michelle said: "We saw a post on Young at Heart support group and we talked about doing something that we can raise awareness with that’s free for people.

"Noah-jake said he wants to say thank you to young at heart as they bought him an Easter egg last year when his sister Delilah-Grace got one.

"He also chose the hospital because they cared for her really well.