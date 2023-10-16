Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Severn Trent invites community to event for plans for new water mains in Napton

Work is due to start in Vicarage Road on November 1 before moving onto School Hill and various other locations. It will be lasting for four months.
By Oliver Williams
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent is inviting Napton residents to an event tomorrow (Tuesday October 17) which will outline its plans for new water mains in the village.

The water company is investing £600,000 to lay brand new water mains at various locations around the village "to help to improve water pressure and ensure a secure water network for years to come”.

Work is due to start in Vicarage Road on November 1 before moving onto School Hill and various other locations. It will be lasting for four months.

Most Popular
Napton. Image courtesy of Google Maps.Napton. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Napton. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Read More
Protesters make their voices heard over plans for year-long roadworks near Leami...

The project team will be holding at drop-in session at the village hall from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow.

Shannon Currall, community communications officer for Severn Trent, said: “To make sure our customers in Napton-on-the-Hill have improved water pressure, we need to install new water pipes throughout the village, which will help with this and secure the water network for years to come while making sure our network is in the best possible condition.

"We would love to meet with people living in the area and have the chance to talk to customers about the works, the schedule for the next few months and how they will benefit the local community and would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session and find out more.”

For further information and to follow the progress of the works, visit stwater.co.uk

Related topics:Severn TrentWork