Severn Trent invites community to event for plans for new water mains in Napton

Work is due to start in Vicarage Road on November 1 before moving onto School Hill and various other locations. It will be lasting for four months.

Severn Trent is inviting Napton residents to an event tomorrow (Tuesday October 17) which will outline its plans for new water mains in the village.

The water company is investing £600,000 to lay brand new water mains at various locations around the village "to help to improve water pressure and ensure a secure water network for years to come”.

Napton. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

The project team will be holding at drop-in session at the village hall from 4pm to 7pm tomorrow.

Shannon Currall, community communications officer for Severn Trent, said: “To make sure our customers in Napton-on-the-Hill have improved water pressure, we need to install new water pipes throughout the village, which will help with this and secure the water network for years to come while making sure our network is in the best possible condition.

"We would love to meet with people living in the area and have the chance to talk to customers about the works, the schedule for the next few months and how they will benefit the local community and would encourage everyone to come along to the drop-in session and find out more.”