Shakespeare theatre group to perform play in Leamington park to support town-based charity
A Shakespeare theatre company will put on a play in a Leamington park to support a charity based in the town next week.
60 Hour Shakespeare, which rehearses and performs Shakespeare’s plays in 60 hours to recreate the limited rehearsal time available to Shakespearean actors, will perform Queen Margaret: The War of The Roses - made up of Henry VI parts one, two, and three – at Jephson Gardens on Monday August 28 to raise money for Helping Hands Community Project.
The play will assemble Queen Margaret’s scenes from Henry VI in a singular production which will run from 6pm to 8pm.
Gavin Leigh, artistic director of 60 Hour Shakespeare, said: “Shakespeare’s actors rehearsed plays in a matter of hours or days and Shakespeare wrote in parts.
“The Shakespeare Theatrical Universe assembles Queen Margaret’s scenes from Henry VI parts one, two, and three to tell her part in a singular production rehearsed and performed in three days, or 60 hours, of open rehearsals.”
General admission for the show is £10 and concessions £6.
For tickets visit http://bitly.ws/SM4C
Helping Hands has said: “We’re so excited to partner with 60 Hour Shakespeare’s remarkable production of Queen Margaret: The War of The Roses to raise valuable funds for our cause.
For more information about 60 Hour Shakespeare visit https://www.60hourshakespeare.com