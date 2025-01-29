Share your spooky stories with Kenilworth author for his new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kenilworth author is asking for townspeople to share their spooky stories with him for a new book he is working on.

Following the success of his 2023 release Bloody Kenilworth - a self-guided walking book revealing some of the true crime tales from the town’s dark past - Adam Wood is working on a follow-up called Haunted Kenilworth, a self-guided tour of Kenilworth’s most haunted locations.

And he is asking anyone in the town who has experienced something strange, either first-hand or through the stories passed down by an ancestor, to get in touch.

The front cover for Haunted Kenilworth, a Ghost Walk Guidebook by Adam Wood.

Adam, who also works as a tour guide in Coventry, said: ““Every town, village and city in the country has its own fair share of the unexplained and things that go bump in the night.

"A town as old as Kenilworth is obviously going to have a lot of dark history.

"I’ve been delighted with the response to Bloody Kenilworth, which detailed some of the bad things which happened to townspeople in the past now I’m going to reveal what happened to them afterwards.

"I’ve been digging in archives, old newspapers dating back to the early 1800s and reading accounts of hauntings in books published over

the past 150 years.

"Now, I’m appealing to anyone who has a spooky story associated with the town to get in touch.

“Please email me at [email protected] with your terrifying tales”

Adam has been interested in the macabre since he was a young boy and he was told his great grandfather Benjamin Wood had seen one of the bodies of Jack the Ripper’s victims.