Shopmobility scheme in Leamington says a fond goodbye to stalwart manager
Trustees and supporters of the Leamington Shopmoibility scheme have said a fond goodbye to its manager Robin Brooks.
Robin Brooks, who has kept the scheme going for almost ten years, has been thanked by trustees and other supporters of Shopmobility for “transforming the scheme” which now provides “a bigger fleet than ever” of scooters and wheelchairs for shoppers who are disabled or who struggle with mobility in and around the Royal Priors shopping centre.
Shopmobility will be operating from now onwards on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
It will be closed from Sunday to Wednesday.
This is in response to changes in the patterns of use by customers.
For more information about Leamington Shopmobility visit the FaceBook page here https://www.facebook.com/ShopmobilityLeamingtonSpa