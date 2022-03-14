Shoppers invited to vote in first Warwick market trader of the year awards

Warwick market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Shoppers are being invited to vote in the first Warwick market trader of the year awards.

The market operator, CJ's Events Warwickshire, is running its first awards, allowing people to nominate their favourite traders.

The winning trader will receive an award presented by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, a bottle of champagne and one month's trading at Warwick Market for free.

The person who nominates them will also be entered into a draw with a chance of winning £25 to spend at that stall, as well as a Warwick Market limited edition tote bag.

Shoppers can nominate their favourite trader up until April 15 by going to: https://bit.ly/3J66tnx The trader with the most votes will be presented with an award on Saturday, April 23.

Duplicate entries will not be counted.