Sikh procession in Leamington will celebrate 555th anniversary of the birth of religion's founder

The Nagar Kirtan will start and end at the Gurdwara Sahib Leamington & Warwick on Sunday November 5 and will pay tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:44 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 19:45 BST
Sikh’s in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, and the surrounding areas will hold a precession through part of Leamington to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of the founder of their religion.

The Nagar Kirtan will start and end at the Gurdwara Sahib Leamington & Warwick on Sunday November 5 from 11am and will pay tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The procession is led by five saffron robed Sikhs called Panj Pyare or beloved ones dressed in traditional attire who are followed by the Guru Granth Sahib – the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign, and eternal Guru - which is

A flyer for the event. Picture supplied.A flyer for the event. Picture supplied.
A flyer for the event. Picture supplied.

placed on the float with others playing drums, other musical instruments and singing hymns, followed by the congregation on foot.

The procession will make its way from the Gurdwara Sahib on to Kingsway, towards and past The Sikh Cultural & Sports Community Centre.

It will then crossover Queensway to Kingsway all the way down to Tachbrook Road then follow the road up to the Queensway and St Helens Road Junction and proceed onto Queensway back towards The Sikh Cultural & Sports Community Centre and the Gurdwara Sahib by about 2pm.

Founded in the late fifteenth century by Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikhism is one the youngest major religions.

To find out more about the event visit https://www.leamingtongurdwara.org/