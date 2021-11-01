Singers join together to help turn Warwick into a 'Singing Town'

More than 50 singers took part in a workshop held in Warwick last month. Photo supplied

More than 50 singers took part in a workshop held in Warwick last month which was organised by the team behind a project that aims to bring more music to the community.

'Warwick – A Singing Town', in partnership with Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, held the workshop rehearsal and performance of excerpts from Handel’s Messiah in Warwick Hall on September 26.

Accompanied by an orchestra made up of professional players and students, the event was conducted by Mariana Rosas.

Mariana, who is from Argentina and recently completed the postgraduate choral conducting course at the University of Birmingham, was thrilled by the response of the singers and

musicians.

She said: "It just shows how important singing is to a community and how much we have missed being able to sing together for the last 18 months.

"I felt very proud to conduct this lovely group of musicians and was so pleased to be part of a project that can bring people together in such a warm and positive way’.

Local music teacher, Wendy Harrison was also the soprano soloist in a performance of ‘If God Be for Us'.

'Warwick - A Singing Town' aims to offer more opportunities to sing and also to promote the positive benefits of singing.