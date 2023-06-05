Singers have supported a stroke support group in Kenilworth with a donation.

In May, two members of the Kenilworth Stroke Group went to receive a cheque for £1,773.50 from The Balsall Singers who had raised money for them at one of their concerts in April.

In May, two members of the Kenilworth Stroke Group went to receive a cheque from The Balsall Singers who had raised money for them at one of their concerts. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from the Kenilworth Stroke Group said: “We are extremely grateful to the Balsall Singer as we are a group who run on volunteers and like to do all we can for our members.

"We meet at the Waverley Day Centre every Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm and welcome those who have unfortunately had a stroke and look for an afternoon of social entertainment.”

The Kenilworth Stroke Group has been running since 1984 at the Waverley Day Centre and the activities aim to aid in the recovery of stroke survivors, as they help stimulate parts of the brain associated with memory.

For more information contact Margaret on (01926) 857500.

