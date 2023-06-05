Register
Volunteers' Week: Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire celebrating its 300 volunteers

2023 marks the 39th year of the national Volunteers’ Week, which this year runs from June 1 to June 7.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST

The Coventry and Warwickshire branch of the charity Age UK is celebrating its 300 volunteers as part of Volunteers’ Week.

2023 marks the 39th year of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to 7, and Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire is joining thousands of charities and voluntary organisations recognising the contribution volunteers make across the UK.

The Coventry and Warwickshire branch of the charity Age UK is celebrating its 300 volunteers as part of Volunteers’ week. Photo suppliedThe Coventry and Warwickshire branch of the charity Age UK is celebrating its 300 volunteers as part of Volunteers’ week. Photo supplied
The Coventry and Warwickshire branch of the charity Age UK is celebrating its 300 volunteers as part of Volunteers’ week. Photo supplied
Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire will be celebrating its volunteers, with by recognising long serving volunteers, holding a tea party for befriending volunteers and a formal thank you letter to each volunteer.

Chief executive Michael Garrett said: “Volunteers help our charity as befrienders and counsellors, in our shops and re-use sites, and help us with activities in Coventry and in our Dementia Day Service in Warwickshire.

"We also have valuable office support volunteers.

"We really could not deliver our services without them and it is an honour to work alongside such wonderful people.”

The charity also said that volunteering ‘not only helps good causes, but can also provide rewarding opportunities for the volunteers themselves’.

Rita Solanki, who volunteers in Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire’s charity shop in Clemens Street in Leamington, said: “Volunteering has given me a sense of purpose again after retiring, and it's a lovely workplace where you can make a difference and enjoy yourself at the same time”.

For more information about the branch email [email protected] or go to: www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire

Related topics:CoventryWarwickshireAge UKVolunteers