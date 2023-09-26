Site preparation work begins at Warwick's historic Leper Hospital site
A project to convert some of Warwick’s most historic buildings into homes is now underway with contractors undertaking ground clearance work and archaeological surveys on site, ahead of the start of building work.
Led and part funded by Warwick District Council in partnership with the West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust, the St Michael’s Place development plans will see the Grade II listed Master’s House and St Michael’s Chapel in Saltisford “sensitively and sympathetically” converted to homes.
In the past few weeks stone and waste soil has been removed and analysed. This will now make way for geophysical examinations and the installation of test trenches to allow for services to come on site at this historic location.
Warwick District Council’s portfolio for housing Councillor Paul Wightman said: “I’m delighted to see such a significant heritage and housing project in Warwick now taking shape.
"Our plans will not only conserve the legacy of these buildings but will also give them a sustainable future.”
Earlier this year the St Michael’s Place project was awarded £40,000 from Historic England earmarked to facilitate the archaeological investigations on site, with further funding of £138,838 from the National Lottery to support the development of designs and a “historic interpretation programme”.
In 2021, the council served a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the site and later that year it submitted plans for the restoration of the buildings located on the historic site.
In September 2021, a Planning Inspector confirmed the CPO by the council.