Snowdon fundraising challenge for Kenilworth stroke survivor once told 'you'll never walk again'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A double stroke survivor from Kenilworth who was who once told he would never walk again is planning to climb Mount Snowdon to raise funds for the Midland charities that helped him recover.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gregg, aged 59, an electronics specialist from Kenilworth, spent three months in a coma after his strokes in 2019, with no movement in his legs and barely any in his arms when he woke up. But after hospital surgery and specialist rehabilitation at Castel Froma Neuro Care in Leamington Spa, he learned to walk again, volunteering for a Mind mental health charity shop as part of his recovery.

Now father-of-two David is determined to walk all the way up Mount Snowdon next month to raise funds for Castel Froma and Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Gregg

David said: “My life changed forever in December 2019 when I suffered a double stroke.

“After three months in a coma I eventually woke up at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire in Coventry, catching Covid twice during the pandemic.

“I was put on a ventilator twice and was bed bound from the stroke, with no movement in my legs and barely any in my arms.

“I was told I would never walk again but after a cranioplasty I was able to move my fingers, arms and legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I learned to use a one-armed, self-propelled wheelchair before being discharged to Helen Ley House in Leamington , Castel Froma’s specialist rehabilitation centre for neuro and spinal injuries.

“An incredible team of therapists helped me learn to walk and dress myself again in 2022 and I was finally discharged into a supported living facility in November 2023.

“I started volunteering in May 2024 at a Mind charity shop in Coventry, where a great team of people helped me learn new skills and to feel worthwhile again.

“Now I plan to climb Mount Snowdon by walking up the Llanberis Path in May 2025 to raise funds that will be split equally between Castel Froma and Mind, the charities that helped me rebuild my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every donation will help others facing neurological and mental health challenges.”

Donations for David’s recovery trek up Snowdon can be made here https://givestar.io/gs/davids-recovery-trek-up-snowdonyr-wyddfa