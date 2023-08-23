"So proud": Footballer Jess Carter's rise from Warwick Juniors to Women's World Cup star

Playing in defence for England Jess, 25 and from Warwick, won a silver medal at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to add to several other honours during her professional career.

The Courier and Warwickshire World is paying tribute to England footballer FIFA Women’s World Cup star Jess Carter from Warwick.

Jess, 25, and a defender for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, started playing football for the girls Under-8s team at Warwick Juniors and was at the club until she signed a professional contract with Birmingham City for whom she made her first team debut aged just 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Playing heroically for England through the World Cup, Jess was one of The Lionesses’ best players as they made their way to the final which they lost 1-0 to Spain and were presented with silver medals at the end.

Spain's defender #02 Ona Batlle fights for the ball with England's defender #16 Jessica Carter during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. (Photo by STEVE CHRISTO / AFP) (Photo by STEVE CHRISTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Dean Brandrick, the founder and secretary of Warwick Juniors FC, said: “I was one of the lucky people who had the opportunity to be Jess’s manager in grassroots football for many years and watching her grow into the young talented lady she is today“It doesn’t seem long ago when she was putting on the green and black kit on a Saturday morning and showing everyone what talent she had as a young girl.

"Women’s football has come a long way since the day I decided with Jess to start a girls team at for Warwick Juniors but it’s still million miles away from men’s football and that needs to change now and we need to promote success in women’s sports more and give these players the level standing they deserve.

"Jess has as shown to all girls that if they have the drive, a good network of family and friends behind them and are willing to work hard and sometimes listen to an old grassroots manager, that it’s not about being in an academy but enjoying football and their dreams can come true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Warwick Juniors are so proud of Jess’s success and wish her more in the future.”

Jess Carter when she played for Warwick Juniors FC. Credit: Dean Brandrick.

After the World Cup final on Sunday, Jess’s father Chris posted on Facebook to say: “What can one say about this young lady.

"One proud family one proud pops.

"You did yourself and your country proud.