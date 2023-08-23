"So proud": Footballer Jess Carter's rise from Warwick Juniors to Women's World Cup star
The Courier and Warwickshire World is paying tribute to England footballer FIFA Women’s World Cup star Jess Carter from Warwick.
Jess, 25, and a defender for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, started playing football for the girls Under-8s team at Warwick Juniors and was at the club until she signed a professional contract with Birmingham City for whom she made her first team debut aged just 16.
Playing heroically for England through the World Cup, Jess was one of The Lionesses’ best players as they made their way to the final which they lost 1-0 to Spain and were presented with silver medals at the end.
Dean Brandrick, the founder and secretary of Warwick Juniors FC, said: “I was one of the lucky people who had the opportunity to be Jess’s manager in grassroots football for many years and watching her grow into the young talented lady she is today“It doesn’t seem long ago when she was putting on the green and black kit on a Saturday morning and showing everyone what talent she had as a young girl.
"Women’s football has come a long way since the day I decided with Jess to start a girls team at for Warwick Juniors but it’s still million miles away from men’s football and that needs to change now and we need to promote success in women’s sports more and give these players the level standing they deserve.
"Jess has as shown to all girls that if they have the drive, a good network of family and friends behind them and are willing to work hard and sometimes listen to an old grassroots manager, that it’s not about being in an academy but enjoying football and their dreams can come true.
"Warwick Juniors are so proud of Jess’s success and wish her more in the future.”
After the World Cup final on Sunday, Jess’s father Chris posted on Facebook to say: “What can one say about this young lady.
"One proud family one proud pops.
"You did yourself and your country proud.
"Hold your head high and keep smiling.”