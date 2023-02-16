The events are due to return next month.

Monthly social events will be returning to Warwick's Court House – and there's an additional games event this year.

Unlocking Warwick, the Town Council volunteers, will be bringing back its ‘In the Ballroom’ events next month.

Unlocking Warwick's 'In the Ballroom' events will be returning in March. Photo supplied by Unlocking Warwick

Ann Lettis from Unlocking Warwick said: “On the second Wednesday of each month at 2pm, ‘In The Ballroom’ will return with tea, coffee and cake, a talk, a quiz, and plenty of time to chat, in the elegant surroundings of the Regency ballroom on the first floor.

"We have a super line-up of guest speakers this year, starting on March 8 with ‘The Church of Treasures’ with Tim Clark.

"The local historian will give us a preview of his book relating the history of St Mary’s, Warwick, as it celebrates its 900th anniversary.

“These social gatherings have proved extremely popular in recent years, so at 2pm on the second Tuesday of each month, starting on March 14, there will also be ‘Ballroom Board Games’ with tea or coffee and cake.”

Sue Rigby, the organiser of the table-top games afternoons in the ballroom, added: “Dominoes, whist, ludo, whatever you prefer will be available at our Ballroom Board Games afternoons.

"And we hope guests will enjoy competing, chatting and perhaps making new friends.”

Numbers will be limited at ‘In The Ballroom’ and ‘Ballroom Board Games’ to avoid overcrowding. Anyone interested should register a place in advance at the Visitor Centre, by calling 01926 492212 or by emailing either, [email protected] or [email protected]