The town council is asking members of the public for nominations

The community in Warwick is being asked for their help in recognising and celebrating local people and places.

Since Warwick Town Council introduced its blue plaque scheme seven years ago, a number of plaques have been installed across the town commemorating historically important and significant people and places such as JRR Tolkien and The Healey Motor Company.

Cllr Richard Eddy unveiling a Blue Plaque for J.R.R Tolkien and Edith Bratt in Warwick in 2018. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

The blue plaque scheme recognises and celebrating local people and places.

It is with this in mind that the town council is asking local people for their nominations of people and locations they think should be subjects for a blue plaque.

Each plaque details a person’s name, life dates, profession or accomplishment and their relationship with the building, or in the case of a specific place, summarises why the location is significant with relevant dates.

Noteworthy historic events which have taken place can also be marked by a blue plaque.

One of the Blue Plaques in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

Nominations put forward should meet the agreed criteria:

~ The person, place or event commemorated should have been of lasting and clear significance.

~ The person to have been deceased for at least 20 years, and it should be demonstrably evident that the person has been in a public sphere or completed work worthy of lasting recognition. The person should have lived or worked in the building on which the plaque will be erected for at least five years or be responsible for the buildings existence.

~ Any building nominated must be locally or nationally known as being of special significance and worthy of lasting recognition.

One of the Blue Plaques in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

~ At least 20 years must have elapsed before an event can be recognised by a plaque.

~ In all cases the plaque must be visible to the public.

Nominations for notable local figures, events or places from the public would assist the town council in sharing and promoting the town and its history.

If anyone has any blue plaque nominations for Warwick that they would like to be considered, they should send a brief outline proposal to: [email protected]

