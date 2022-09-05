Sofa company to open a new show room in Leamington town centre
Sofas & Stuff will launch the new branch at the former site of the QS clothing and home store at the corner of Warwick Street and Guy Street on Saturday September 17
Sofa company Sofas & Stuff will open a new showroom in Leamington town centre this month.
The new store will be launched at the former site of the QS clothing and home store at the corner of Warwick Street and Guy Street on Saturday September 17.
It will stock a large collection of sofas, chairs, sofa beds, beds and footstools.
Andrew Cussins, the CEO and founder of Sofas & Stuff, said: “We are excited to launch our new showroom in Leamington Spa, bringing the Sofas & Stuff experience to the beautiful town and surrounding area.
"Our team can’t wait to become part of the community, and to welcome customers into our new home.”
Sofas & Stuff currently has 22 UK showrooms and was founded in 2009.
For more information visit https://sofasandstuff.com/