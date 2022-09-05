Sofa company to open a new show room in Leamington town centre

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sofa company Sofas & Stuff will open a new showroom in Leamington town centre this month.

The new store will be launched at the former site of the QS clothing and home store at the corner of Warwick Street and Guy Street on Saturday September 17.

It will stock a large collection of sofas, chairs, sofa beds, beds and footstools.

An artist's impression of how the new Sofas & Stuff store in Leamington town centre will look. Picture supplied.

Andrew Cussins, the CEO and founder of Sofas & Stuff, said: “We are excited to launch our new showroom in Leamington Spa, bringing the Sofas & Stuff experience to the beautiful town and surrounding area.

"Our team can’t wait to become part of the community, and to welcome customers into our new home.”

Sofas & Stuff currently has 22 UK showrooms and was founded in 2009.