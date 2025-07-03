Solar lighting installed in Leamington parks to enhance safety for people walking through them

Solar lighting has been installed in two Leamington parks to enhance the safety of people passing through them in the evening.

Following feedback from park users, the solar lights have been installed around the perimeters of Victoria Park and Mason Avenue Park in Lillington to provide a safe through-route, getting brighter as they are approached and then gently dimming.

The skatepark at Victoria Park has also had column lighting installed which automatically switches off at 10pm, providing a safe space for young people in the evening.

The lighting has been funded from Warwick District Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The new solar lighting at Victoria Park. Picture supplied.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “These new lights provide a delicate balance between adequate lighting for people passing through the parks so that they feel safe and seen, and protecting the important biodiversity in our parks.

“The lights are sympathetic to wildlife and residents and I’m pleased to see they’re making people feel safer when out in the evening.”