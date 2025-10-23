Solution to the flies and foul odours in and around Leamington could be near

A councillor is optimistic that the three-year fight against flies and odour in south Leamington could soon be at an end after “a blockage was identified”.

Portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities Councillor Jim Sinnott (Lab, Warwick Saltisford) this week told Warwick District Council that “permanent solutions are now being developed” to rid the area of the issue.

Hundreds of residents from Heathcote, Whitnash and beyond complained about fly infestations and smells, particularly over the summer. They blamed recycling firm Berry Polymers who denied the claims and stated odours had been kept within Environment Agency (EA) limits.

A councillor is optimistic that the three-year fight against flies and odour in south Leamington could soon be at an end after “a blockage was identified”. Photos supplied

The issues received national attention with MP Matt Western (Lab, Warwick & Leamington) describing them as a public health risk.

However, Cllr Sinnott reported that council staff and a new case lead at the EA had made progress.

“Complaints have reduced significantly since early September when a blockage was identified and permanent solutions are now being developed,” he said.

“In the meantime, I encourage residents to keep reporting any ongoing issues as we finalise the action plan.

“Could this be the green vibrant shoots that we see? Let’s hope so.”

He was asked by Councillor Adrian Barton (Whitnash Residents, Whitnash) for further detail on the blockage which Cllr Sinnott offered to share in private.

“I have had an update today and been in conversations but I don’t know the specifics of it,” he added.

Councillor Claire Wightman (Ind, Warwick All Saints & Woodloes) sought meatier commitments in her question to Cllr Sinnott.

“You and I have spent many unhappy hours meeting and speaking with affected residents without being able to offer them anything by way of a permanent solution,” she said.

“I was delighted to hear you reference being on the verge of implementing permanent solutions. From our discussion with residents, I think we know what a lot of them would deem to be the optimal permanent solution but I suspect that what you are referring to would not be the same treatment.

“On the backdrop of such a long-running and unpleasant issue can I seek assurance that to the best of your knowledge and understanding, the solutions that you describe as permanent and on the verge of implementation will be just that – permanent?”

Cllr Sinnott struck a cautious tone in response.

“It is unfolding at the moment," he said.

"It is the raising of this topic and continual pressure from WDC officers, who aren’t actually responsible for the licence of the site but have maintained their presence, working with the EA and the change of personnel (there) that has got us to this position.

“I am a little bit mindful of posts online about the smells coming back. The green shoots I called it, but we are not there yet.

“When the residents are happy, I will be happy. When they say permanent, I’ll take it as permanent. I don’t want to call it too soon because we know how these things can go but I will keep pushing until there is a permanent solution.”