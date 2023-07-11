Register
Soroptimist International launches new branch at Leamington hair and beauty salon

The new branch is supporting the charity Helping Hands with its latest initiative Esther House which is supported living accommodation for women who are struggling to live independently as a result of trauma.
By Oliver Williams
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:39 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:39 BST

A new branch of Soroptimists International has been launched at a Leamington hair and beauty salon.

The new branch, which met for the first time at Nanny June’s in Regent Street earlier this month, is supporting the charity Helping Hands with its latest initiative Esther House which is supported living accommodation for women who are struggling to live independently as a result of trauma.

With the objective of ensuring the voices of women and girls are heard, Soroptimists work at an international level with the UN and locally on grassroots projects, helping to ensure that gender equality becomes a reality worldwide.

Soroptimists of Leamington supporting the Your Smalls appeal. Picture supplied.Soroptimists of Leamington supporting the Your Smalls appeal. Picture supplied.
Catherine Williamson, the newly appointed Leamington president, said “Soroptimism is all about enabling women and girls to achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations and have an equal voice in their communities.”

In addition, the Leamington Soroptimists are supporting the Your Smalls Appeal, an initiative to advance the welfare of the poorest girls in rural Africa by donating sanitary products and underwear.

In many remote and developing parts of the world, menstruation is stigmatised and women are barred from places of work, worship and education during their periods.

Lianne Kirkman, Cathy Cottridge and Catherine WilliamsonLianne Kirkman, Cathy Cottridge and Catherine Williamson
Soroptimist International federation president Cathy Cottridge said: “We are delighted to welcome Leamington Soroptimists to the sisterhood.

"The enthusiasm and commitment at the launch event was infectious and we look forward to seeing our newest club become a force for good, both within its local community and beyond.”

