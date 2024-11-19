Sort it out Stagecoach! Bus service between Cubbington and Leamington is leaving passengers stranded

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living on the outskirts of Leamington have raised grave concerns about the bus service that provides transport for them to and from the town.

Cubbington Parish Councillor David Saul has contacted the Leamington Courier because villagers have been left stranded and are missing important appointments by buses on Stagecoach’s 67A service either not arriving on time or, in some cases, not at all.

He said the issues have been ongoing for some time but that over the last six months they have got worse with elderly villagers, who rely on the service to get to and from the town, suffering the most.

Cllr Saul said: “It’s absolutely outrageous what Stagecoach is putting residents through.

Cubbington parish councillor David Saul (right) and villagers have raised grave concerns about ongoing issues with Stagecoach's 67 service to and from the village and Leamington.

"The other day the morning bus did not arrive leaving ten residents stranded at the stop.

"And an elderly lady told me that she was left stranded in town with two shopping bags full of groceries for more than an hour.

“This happens so regularly - we’re talking every couple of days.

"It’s stopping people from getting to the doctors, the dentists and other important appointments.

Cllr Sarah Boad says Stagecoach's there are also issues with Stagecoach's services for Lillington residents. Picture supplied.

"As the weather gets colder it’s getting more concerning.

"How can they leave residents at bus stops in the freezing cold.

"It’s a disgrace, the service is not fit for purpose and we will not sit back and allow Stagecoach to fail Cubbington villagers.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Sarah Boad, who lives in Lillington, says residents there have been experiencing similar problems and has been speaking to Stagecoach bosses about improving services.

She said: “It’s always the 67A service.

"It seems to be worse for passengers coming back from town.

"I also spoke to someone today who said that the Stagecoach app is not always accurate – it shows that buses are running but they don’t turn up – she had to resort to getting a taxi to work.”

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “There are occasionally journeys that are either delayed or need to be cancelled at short notice, for which we apologise

"We do our utmost to ensure that buses turn up when they should and are sorry when this doesn’t happen.

"Passengers should have confidence in bus services in the region, with over 98 per cent of Stagecoach journeys running across the Midlands, and we continually strive to improve that further.”