South Warwickshire businesswoman and swimming champion backs event celebrating inspirational local woman

Tickets are available

The current national Business Woman of the Year – and British Masters Swimming champion – has got behind a new event celebrating inspirational female achievers in the area.

Suzanne Linton, co-founder of Freestyle digital innovation agency in Ashorne, is sponsoring some free tickets to the Ladies First Networking and Personal Branding Development Day at at Nailcote Hall in Berkswell on March 1.

Suzanne Linton ( second from left) with the women’s swimming team from Kenilworth Masters Swimming Club. Photo supplied

The event is also being sponsored by Pertemps and hosted by local networking leader, Tracey McAtamney from Balsall Common.

Last year, Suzanne Linton was named Woman of the Year for Business at the 40th WOTY national awards ceremony in Birmingham.

An accomplished swimmer, she has won the 50m freestyle and 100m individual medley as well as silver and bronze for her age group and is now in training for the World Masters Swimming Championships in Japan in August.

She said: “I’m proud to be supporting this Ladies First event. It is important to support women to achieve their potential and to share experiences to promote each other and help lift everyone to be seen, to be their best.”

The Personal Branding Development Day is also raising money for local hospital equipment, as part of a long-running fundraising campaign by Sue Cressman, a two-time cancer survivor from Dorridge.

The 63-year-old, who underwent a mastectomy ten years ago, has been continuing to give back by donating £250k worth of life-saving medical equipment to local hospitals.

On the day there will be the chance to hear from Sue and other speakers, including business leaders.

To apply for a free ticket, email: [email protected]