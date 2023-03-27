Inspirational achievers from south Warwickshire were among those celebrated at the fifth Ladies First Professional Development Network Business Awards.

More than 300 people attended the awards at Coombe Abbey on March 23, which were hosted by musician and BBC radio presenter Sandra Godley.

The winners included people from in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam.

All of the award winners. Photo by Dy Holme of Spaces and Faces Photography

This year’s event also saw the introduction of four new categories celebrating creatives – including Outstanding Woman In Sport, Outstanding Woman In Creative Arts, Woman In Music and The Sandra Godley Music Award.

The winners were selected from hundreds nominations across the UK at an independent judging day last month.

Director of Ladies First, Tracey McAtamney, said after the event: “What a night of celebration and entertainment honouring inspirational women from across the country.

"We also welcomed Toyin Adekale, former Boney M Band Member who flew in from the USA to collect her award for Woman in Music International.

The Ladies First Ambassadors. Photo by Dy Holme of Spaces and Faces Photography

"In all, 30 awards were presented to some amazing ladies, men and rising stars.

“Congratulations to all the finalists and winners who all truly deserve recognition for their incredible achievements. It was wonderful to see so many women supporting and celebrating each other’s successes.”

The awards also raised £2,300 for two West Midlands charities, Coventry Foodbank and Surviving Bereavement, through an auction and raffle.

Here are the winners from the Warwickshire area:

omen Of Courage Naomi Rees-Issitt, Deborah Yates and Kate Wilson. Photo by Dy Holme of Spaces and Faces Photography

Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by Janine Edwards Wealth Management) – Emily Biddle, Emily Jayne Hair & Beauty, Southam

Emily started her own award-winning business seven years ago, working out of a former sorting office before taking her opportunity to take over the whole building when the post office closed.

She said: “To be recognised for the award and surrounded by such inspirational, talented and amazing women was just incredible by itself. Never did I think that I’d ever win.

"Thank you so much to all the team at Ladies First that make these awards possible.

Amanda Chalmers receives the Excellence In Media Award from Erica Kemo and Julie McGarrigle of Alsters Kelley Solicitors. Photo by Dy Holme of Spaces and Faces Photography

“And thank you to everyone that has been on this journey with me the last seven years, it has taught me to be both strong and resilience at times and never give up, I wouldn’t change one single step of any of it.”

Excellence In Health & Well-being (Sponsored by Air Aesthetics) – Lisa Devine, Therapy & Fitness Centre, Leamington

Lisa said: “What an amazing evening we all had celebrating so many inspirational businesswomen.

“To receive the award for Excellence in Health & Wellbeing was unbelievable.

"Twenty-two years in my career as a Sports and Holistic Therapist and I have the business of my dreams. I love my job and I love the team I have around me.

"I could not have done it without their support, drive and hard work.”

Sue Ford of Action Coach receives her Achieves Through Networking Award from Sharon Louca of The Women In Business Network. Photo by Dy Holme of Spaces and Faces Photography

Excellence In Media (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors) – Amanda Chalmers, Chalmers News PR, Warwick

Amanda, a journalist of 30 years, said: “To be singled out among so many truly inspirational women is a moment of which I’m justly proud and goes a long way towards keeping that pesky imposter syndrome at bay. Truly humbled.”

Achieves Through Networking (Sponsored by Business Women’s Networking Ltd) – Sue Ford, ActionCOACH, Warwick

Sue said: “I am extremely proud to win this award. Ladies First Professional development has been a wonderful platform for meeting new business owners across the region and to be recognised for doing what I love is extra special.”

Woman of Courage (Sponsored by Therapy & Fitness Centre) – Kate Wilson (Medics to Medics), from Kenilworth, Naomi Rees-Issitt (Or Jay Foundation), from Rugby and Deborah Yates, Birmingham

Kate resigned from her role as a paramedic to run Medics to Medics which packs and sends vital medical supplies to Ukraine.

She said: “I have never felt that my work for Ukraine has involved me being particularly brave or courageous; frankly it’s been nothing short of an absolute privilege.

“They are the ones trying to do a job that I am all too familiar with, but under utterly horrendous conditions and often without supplies they need; as a paramedic myself, I cannot even begin to imagine how this would feel.

"Their bravery, resilience and infinite positivity as a nation is nothing short of inspirational and I feel honoured to work alongside them.

“This award, however, was always going to be dedicated to the women of Ukraine - some of who I am now proud to call my friends.”

Service Provider of the Year – Retail (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR) – Jayne Scandrett and Jane Medd, Justina and Dice, from Wellesbourne and Shipston

Business Entrepreneur (Sponsored by SEO Angel) – Paula Heaton, Belle Peau Beauty and Training School, Rugby

Excellence In Education (Sponsored by Pet Xi Training Ltd) – Libby Wilson, The Old Rectory Nursery, Rugby

Empowering Women (Sponsored by Ash Family Law Firm) – Karla Byrne, Domestic Abuse Support Hub, Rugby

Business Who Achieves for the Community – Alsters Kelley Solicitors, Coventry and Warwickshire

Inspirational Woman (Sponsored by Pertemps) – Karen Jones, The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund, Balsall Common

Venue Award (Sponsored by Ladies First) – Mckees Brasserie, Haigs Hotel, Balsall Common

Woman In Music, International (Sponsored by Godley Music) – Toyin Adekale, USA

Toyin said: “Women supporting Women and being intentional about it was the reason why I flew from Seattle to the UK in support.

“I was completely overwhelmed, however, to take this precious trophy home as a winner and make history by being its first recipient.

“A heartfelt thank you to Sandra Godley and the awards judges Back to Back PR and The Fergus Simpson Foundation for their outstanding efforts to elevate women from all walks of life. Thank you for this acknowledgment.”

Rising Star Award (Sponsored by Pet Xi Training Ltd) – Leanne Horne, Air Aesthetics, Henley-in-Arden

Unique Business (Sponsored by Kew Little Pigs) – Sarah Day, One Day Film Productions, Henley-in-Arden

Service Provider of the Year (Sponsored by Chalmers News PR) – Charlotte Pitts, HR Consultants, Stratford

Here are the winners in the awards who are from outside our catchment area:

Excellence In Marketing (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors) – Hayley Alexander, Shakespeare Media, Welford

Achieves In Business (Employee) (Sponsored by Binswood Audley) – Samantha Leleu, Pertemps Driver Training, Gloucester

Successful Career From Home (Sponsored by Binswood Audley) – Helen Pritchett, The Soap Sisters, Birmingham

Man of the Year (Sponsored by Ladies First) – Michael Mogan MBE for charity work, Coventry

Outstanding Woman In Creative Arts (Sponsored by Godley Music) – Pamela Aculey Kosminsky, Tamworth

Woman In Sport (Sponsored by Godley Music) – Jay Bradford, Coventry

Woman In Music (Sponsored by Godley Music) – Ruth Kelly, Coventry

New Business (Sponsored by Alsters Kelley Solicitors) – Zoe Whittaker, Warrior’s World, Coventry

Family Business (Sponsored by St Maur) – Helen Benussi, Benussi & Co, Birmingham

Man of the Year - Community (Sponsored by Ladies First) – Billy Sumner and Ryan Evans, Glitzy Bits Boutique, Coleshill

Excellence In STEM (Sponsored by Nomuda) – Gaynor Matthews, myNexus, Knowle

Inspirational Young Achiever (Sponsored by Pet Xi Training Ltd) – Chloe Hawryluk, Solihull

Rising Star Award (Sponsored by Pet Xi Training Ltd) – Hattie and Alice Mogan, Coventry

Achieves for the Community (Sponsored by Nomuda) – Jemma Paterson and Helen Bolus, Nurture Parenting Collective/Happy Mamas, Solihull

Inspirational Author Award (Sponsored by Pertemps) – Hazel Carter, author/fundraiser for MND, Solihull

Achieves For Charity (Sponsored by Therapy & Fitness Centre) – Marcia Lewinson, WAITS, Birmingham

Woman of Achievement (Sponsored by Nikki Homes Property Consultants) – Catherine Williamson, JoFish and former President of The Speakers Association, Sutton Coldfield

Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by Ladies First) – Colleen Fletcher MP for Coventry North East

Special Award (Sponsored by Ladies First) – Catherine Cossey, The Piano School, Coventry

Emily Biddle, of Emily Jayne Hair & Beauty in Southam receiving her award. Photo by Dy Holme of Spaces and Faces Photography

