South Warwickshire healthcare staff to appear in screening of the Princess of Wales' Christmas Eve carol concert

Members of SWFT’s maternity services will be featured in the Christmas programme.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
South Warwickshire healthcare staff will be appearing on TV during the showing of the Princess of Wales Christmas Eve carol concert.

Members of staff from the SWFT, which operates several healthcare facilities – including Warwick Hospital - recently attended the filming of the carol concert.

The service was dedicated to early years support workers and members of SWFT’s maternity services will be featured in the Christmas programme, which is due to be air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm.

The show shares Holly Hawkesford’s story as a SWFT midwife and the charity work she does with Jaspers Rainbow, following the tragic death of her newborn son in 2014.

Jaspers Rainbow fund raises to support other grieving families.

A spokesperson from SWFT said: “Some of our brilliant children, young people and family services staff were invited to attend the carol service to represent SWFT and the fabulous work this division does.”

