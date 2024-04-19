South Warwickshire landlords and managing agents invited to industry forum
Landlords and managing agents in South Warwickshire are being encouraged to take part in a major industry forum taking place in Leamington next month.
The event will take place at the SYDNI Centre on Tuesday May 21 from 12.30pm to 4pm.
The Landlord Forum is being led by the private sector housing teams from both Warwick (WDC) and Stratford-on-Avon District Councils, in partnership with the National Residential Landlords Association and the local Landlord Steering Group.
The free event is an opportunity for anyone involved in letting property in the private rented sector to attend a series of short presentations covering a range of topics including a crime special for landlords, self-managing landlord tips, home upgrade grants and recent policy and legislation changes.
There will also be an opportunity to network with other professionals and industry experts and visit exhibitions from local specialist companies and council support organisations.
Landlords can bring questions to the popular, Tenancy Agreement Clinic for a specialist solicitor to answer.
Councillor Paul Wightman, WDC’s Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “These are challenging times for the private rental market, so we highly recommend that landlords, agents, and others involved in letting property in the private rented sector take a couple hours out to come along to this forum.
“We are confident that all those taking part will find it beneficial, be it for finding out about the latest industry information, gaining advice and insights, sharing good practice and forging new partnerships.”
Seating is limited, with registration available online now by visiting https://shorturl.at/botPW
If you cannot apply online or require further information contact Warwick District Council landlord liaison officer Balwant Rai on 01926 456733 or email [email protected]