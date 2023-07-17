South Warwickshire NHS charity partners with Warwick half marathon for 2024 event

SWFT Charity is also offering some free places to runners who wish to support the charity, which includes a fundraising target of £250 towards the runner’s chosen ward or department within the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.

SWFT Charity, the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, announced it will be partnering with RunThrough to become the charity partner of the Warwick Half Marathon in 2024.

The half marathon, taking place on Sunday February 4 2024, takes runners on a route through the historic town of Warwick and nearby villages.

SWFT Charity is offering free places to runners who wish to support the charity, with a fundraising target of £250 towards their chosen ward or department within the Trust.

The first 50 sign-ups will also receive a free SWFT Charity running shirt designed for the event.

Muna Chauhan, fundraising manager at SWFT Charity, said: “We are incredibly excited to be the official charity partner of this fantastic event.

"Whether you want to run for our Cancer Services Fund, Special Care Baby Unit, Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital, or another department, we would be so grateful for your support in helping us to enhance our local NHS services, and we would love to see as many of you there on the day either running or cheering our runners along.”

Lucy Harfield, race Ddirector at RunThrough, added: “We at RunThrough are proud and excited to support SWFT Charity at next year's Warwick Half Marathon.

"Our events are not just about the run itself and personal bests or first timers but the wider impact mass participation sporting events can have for local charities through fundraising.

"We hope that this partnership will raise valuable funds for SWFT Charity to continue its great work in improving and enhancing both the equipment and services available across South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust.”

The 2023 Warwick Half Marathon, which was held earlier this year, was hailed a success by the organisers, with around 1,800 runners taking on the 13.1 mile challenge.

