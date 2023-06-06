South Warwickshire primary school gets funding boost towards day of activities

A primary school in a south Warwickshire village recently received a funding boost towards a day of activities.
Bellway, which is building new homes at its nearby Kings Grove development off Banbury Road in Lighthorne Heath, donated £400 to the Lighthorne Heath Primary School to pay for thee resources for various activities at an event it held in May.
Emma Hills – who is a community champion at Lighthorne Heath, employed by open space management service Trustgreen – helped to organise the event with the team at the school.
She said: “The day was a great success, and it was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the school has come together for an event involving the whole school and other partners.
“The children really enjoyed the range of activities – including crown making, gardening, cake decorating and face painting – which were paid for by Bellway.
“The children loved planting seeds and being able to take their efforts home with them.
"Bellway’s contribution meant they could go home with the fruits of their labour as well as the memory of the joyous day.
“It was a privilege to work with the school community and families.
"Everyone worked together to make the day happen but special thanks go to Lighthorne Heath Primary School Headteacher Mrs Manley for all her work in making the summer event possible.”