Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

South Warwickshire primary school gets funding boost towards day of activities

At the event in May, the school children took part in a range of activities including planting seeds, decorating cakes and face painting.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

A primary school in a south Warwickshire village recently received a funding boost towards a day of activities.

Read More
Leamington company is showcasing custom built ‘affordable’ motorcycle for new ri...

Bellway, which is building new homes at its nearby Kings Grove development off Banbury Road in Lighthorne Heath, donated £400 to the Lighthorne Heath Primary School to pay for thee resources for various activities at an event it held in May.

From left, Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron, with a pupil from Lighthorne Heath Primary School, and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills at the school’s summer event supported by Bellway. Photo suppliedFrom left, Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron, with a pupil from Lighthorne Heath Primary School, and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills at the school’s summer event supported by Bellway. Photo supplied
From left, Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron, with a pupil from Lighthorne Heath Primary School, and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills at the school’s summer event supported by Bellway. Photo supplied
Most Popular

Emma Hills – who is a community champion at Lighthorne Heath, employed by open space management service Trustgreen – helped to organise the event with the team at the school.

She said: “The day was a great success, and it was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the school has come together for an event involving the whole school and other partners.

“The children really enjoyed the range of activities – including crown making, gardening, cake decorating and face painting – which were paid for by Bellway.

“The children loved planting seeds and being able to take their efforts home with them.

Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills, with Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils at the school’s summer event, which was supported by Bellway. Photo suppliedBellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills, with Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils at the school’s summer event, which was supported by Bellway. Photo supplied
Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills, with Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils at the school’s summer event, which was supported by Bellway. Photo supplied

"Bellway’s contribution meant they could go home with the fruits of their labour as well as the memory of the joyous day.

“It was a privilege to work with the school community and families.

"Everyone worked together to make the day happen but special thanks go to Lighthorne Heath Primary School Headteacher Mrs Manley for all her work in making the summer event possible.”

Related topics:BellwayWarwickshire