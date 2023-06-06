South Warwickshire primary school gets funding boost towards day of activities

At the event in May, the school children took part in a range of activities including planting seeds, decorating cakes and face painting.

A primary school in a south Warwickshire village recently received a funding boost towards a day of activities.

Bellway, which is building new homes at its nearby Kings Grove development off Banbury Road in Lighthorne Heath, donated £400 to the Lighthorne Heath Primary School to pay for thee resources for various activities at an event it held in May.

From left, Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron, with a pupil from Lighthorne Heath Primary School, and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills at the school’s summer event supported by Bellway. Photo supplied

Emma Hills – who is a community champion at Lighthorne Heath, employed by open space management service Trustgreen – helped to organise the event with the team at the school.

She said: “The day was a great success, and it was the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the school has come together for an event involving the whole school and other partners.

“The children really enjoyed the range of activities – including crown making, gardening, cake decorating and face painting – which were paid for by Bellway.

“The children loved planting seeds and being able to take their efforts home with them.

Bellway sales advisor Patricia Aaron and Lighthorne Heath community champion Emma Hills, with Lighthorne Heath Primary School pupils at the school’s summer event, which was supported by Bellway. Photo supplied

"Bellway’s contribution meant they could go home with the fruits of their labour as well as the memory of the joyous day.

“It was a privilege to work with the school community and families.