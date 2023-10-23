South Warwickshire property company renews support for next year's Warwick Half Marathon

There will also be a 1k junior race.

A south Warwickshire property company has renewed its support for the Warwick Half Marathon.

Southam-based The Wigley Group has announced its headline sponsorship for the 2024 event on February 4.

Left to right shows: The Wigley Group’s Bradley Hopkins, Rob Sullivan from race organisers Run Through, and The Wigley Group's Jonathan Wigley. Photo supplied

Organised for the second year by RunThrough, the 13.1-mile route begins and ends at Warwick Racecourse and takes runners through the countryside on fully-closed roads.

The 2023 event, which helped raise £80,000 for charities, saw more than 2,000 people enter the half marathon and organisers expect entry numbers to grow next year.

For 2024, the event has partnered with SWFT Charity, the charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, as the event’s charity of the year.

Rob Sullivan, RunThrough and The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon race director, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Wigley Group as headline sponsor of the Warwick Half Marathon for 2024.

“It is extremely important to us to align ourselves with local businesses within the community that can see and positively enhance the work we are doing to inspire an active nation through running.

“We look forward to what is set to be a fantastic day on February 4 next year and can’t wait to see and support all of the fantastic runners who will be taking part.”

James Davies, chief executive officer at The Wigley Group, added: “We’ve supported the Half Marathon since 2019 and a number of our staff – including myself – have run it before, so we know what a fantastic event it is for the region.

"Not only that, but it’s a great opportunity to raise money for charitable causes too.”

The half marathon begins at 9am, a wheelchair half marathon starts five minutes earlier, while the 1k kids race commences at 11.30am.

The event costs £32 to enter, or £160 for a group of six, while the kids race costs £5.

All finishers will receive a medal with prizes available for the top three places overall and the top place in each of the veteran categories – aged 40, 50, 60 and 70 – for both males and females.