South Warwickshire pupils compete in annual public speaking competition

Pupils from across south Warwickshire recently took part in an annual public speaking competition.

The ‘Youth Speaks’ competition organised by Warwick Rotary Club took place on January 17 at Westgate Primary School in Warwick.

Top photo shows: Intermediate winners from Kingsley School with Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. The team were Annabel Beatty, Natasha Thomas and Shivon Kaur. Bottom photo shows Senior Winners from Kineton School with Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. The team were Archie Flude, Ryan Taylor and Benjy Brannan. Photos supplied

It aims to give local young people a chance to demonstrate their public speaking skills.

This year, 15 school pupils competed in teams from Kineton High School, Kingsley School in Leamington, and Warwick School.

They competed as intermediates (ages 11 to 13), or seniors (ages 14 to 17), with prizes awarded to the winning teams, and the opportunity to compete in the West Midlands regional competition and potentially the national finals.

Each team of three members had 15 minutes to debate a topic.

The Intermediates chose ‘books are better than TV’, ‘the need for a universal language’ and ‘bringing back the death penalty’, whilst seniors considered whether ‘prisons do not work in the UK’ and ‘safeguarding young people in the modern world’.

This annual event gives young people a chance to voice their opinions on topics they feel strongly about and demands significant research, knowledge and the confidence to present arguments clearly and concisely.

The contestants were judged by an experienced panel well steeped in the mystical art of public speaking.

The event was hosted by Rotary club president, Alan Bailey, and was attended by Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques, parents and colleagues.

Senior winners from Kineton School with Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques. The team were Archie Flude, Ryan Taylor and Benjy Brannan. Photo supplied

Head judge Mo Sutherland said that everyone had done their research and made some thought provoking points and the results had been very close.

The intermediates competition was won by the team from Kingsley School and the senior competition was won by the team from Kineton High School.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques presented book tokens to the winning teams and certificates to all participants.

He congratulated all the speakers for putting a lot of thought into challenging topics and told them that it is important to “find your voice” in order to get on in the world.

Rotarian Alan Bailey said that the Rotary Club had been organising the competition for many years and all the teams were “winners” in that learning how to speak in public gives everyone an advantage in life.